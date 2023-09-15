Downtown parking spaces turned into Popup Parks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Downtown Baton Rouge is participating in Parking Day. Park(ing) Day, is where local organizations transform parking spaces into a place for arts and crafts, relaxation, games, and food.

Organizers say the event is meant to bring attention to increasing accessible green spaces, public art and social gatherings. They also want to challenge people to reimagine what else one parking spot could be.

“It’s thinking about art and green space where you live and work but it’s also thinking about how this might be spread throughout Baton Rouge and how it might impact our environment,” said Amelia Gabor.

They’re also collecting feedback on what improvements you want to see throughout the city, including how you travel around town. The goal is to use that information in any future construction plans.

