Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Downtown parking spaces turned into Popup Parks

Downtown Baton Rouge participating in Parking Day.
Downtown Baton Rouge participating in Parking Day.(WAFB)
By Gabriella Mercurio
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Downtown Baton Rouge is participating in Parking Day. Park(ing) Day, is where local organizations transform parking spaces into a place for arts and crafts, relaxation, games, and food.

Organizers say the event is meant to bring attention to increasing accessible green spaces, public art and social gatherings. They also want to challenge people to reimagine what else one parking spot could be.

“It’s thinking about art and green space where you live and work but it’s also thinking about how this might be spread throughout Baton Rouge and how it might impact our environment,” said Amelia Gabor.

They’re also collecting feedback on what improvements you want to see throughout the city, including how you travel around town. The goal is to use that information in any future construction plans.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Douglas Brown
Son arrested, accused of killing his 79-year-old father, police say

Latest News

At the La. State Capitol, the Department of Veterans Affairs set up a “missing man table” to...
‘Missing man table’ recognizes lost service members
Madison Brooks
Reggie’s Bar, others sued by father of LSU student hit by car after night of underage drinking
Striking United Auto Workers picket at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., shortly...
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
Advocates say juveniles held in a former death row building at the Louisiana State Penitentiary...
OJJ removes youth from Angola facility despite federal appeals court order