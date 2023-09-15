Facebook
DSPD: Man killed in motorcycle crash

Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The following is a release from the Denham Springs Police Department:

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on September 15th, 2023 at approx. 1530 hours involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

It appears the operator of the motorcycle was traveling south bound on North Range Ave before attempting to turn left, across two lanes of north bound traffic onto Oak St. The motorcycle attempted to make the left turn onto Oak St and was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.

The motorcycle operator was transported from the scene to a local hospital where they later died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The name of the motorcycle operator is not being released at this time out of respect to the family.

The driver of the passenger vehicle submitted to a voluntary blood draw which is normal procedure for crashes involving death or serious bodily injury.

Impairment of the driver of the passenger vehicle is not suspected. No arrests are expected to be made.

