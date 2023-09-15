BRG to host flu shot event; there’s a health and wellness fair happening too

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are two different events happening this weekend where the focus is to make sure that you feel like your best self.

Baton Rouge General announced it will host a flu shot event on Saturday, Sept. 16 at its clinic located at 5353 Florida Blvd.

It will be from 8 a.m. until noon.

Ages 3 and up are welcome, and flu shots are free with most insurances. Non-insurance payment options are also available. You are asked to bring a valid photo ID and insurance card.

Annual flu vaccines are recommended by the end of October to ensure protection throughout the influenza season. Young children under the age of 5, pregnant women, those over 65, and those with chronic medical conditions are at the greatest risk of infection.

The events are located at BRG’s Primary Care Group Clinic. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be scheduled ahead of time. To schedule or for more information, call (225) 367-4558.

There will also be a flu shot event on Saturday, Sept. 30.

During its Community Outreach Extravangza on Saturday, Sept. 16, the Church of God Intensive Care Ministry will host a health and wellness fair.

Organizers say there will be health screenings, immunizations, mental health resources, and more.

In addition, there will be a gospel concert.

Fun for the family includes snow cones, free food, clowns, bounce houses, a kiddie corner, door prizes, face painting, and more.

The event will take place at the LM Lockhart Center in Denham Springs. The address is 320 Martin Luther King Drive.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.