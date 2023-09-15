$30K worth of narcotics seized from two smoke shops in Livingston Parish, 5 arrested.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Five people have been arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and $30K worth of narcotics were seized during a drug bust.

According to the LPSO, agents with the narcotics division received complaints from school resources officers and concerned parents in reference to students possessing THC vape bars/THC vape pens within the parish.

‘‘Agents began an investigation which led them to two Livingston Parish locations of ‘The Exotic Smoke Shop’. Through the course of the investigation, agents were able to conduct numerous undercover, controlled purchases of illegal THC vape bars from both locations and secure search warrants,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.

Officials state that narcotics agents executed search warrants at both locations, seizing approximately $30,000 worth of the following illegal controlled dangerous substances:

Approximately 301 THC vape bars

Approximately 203 THC vape cartridges

Approximately 80 grams of THC wax

Approximately 2.79lbs of THC edibles

Approximately 1.07lbs of psychedelic mushroom edibles

Approximately 116 grams of marijuana

Approximately $6,287 U.S. Currency (pending seizure)

The following were charged as a result of this investigation:

Serge Kasangandjo, 22

Mohamed Ahmed, 20

Gaven Snyder, 19 (Misd Summons: Possession of marijuana under 14 grams)

Connor Fontenot, 19

Desitini Kelly, 19 (Misd Summons: Possession of marijuana under 14 grams.)

The investigation is ongoing. LPSO states more arrests are expected.

