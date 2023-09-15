Facebook
2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 3

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first two weeks of high school football are in the books. Teams are starting to figure out how good they can be with their eyes on the Caesars Superdome.

Below are scores from Thursday, Sept. 14, and Friday, Sept. 15.

Thursday:

Plaquemine - 39

Tara - 8

JFK - 14

St. Amant - 20

St. Thomas Aquinas - 6

Ponchatoula - 49

Albany - 34

Springfield - 6

Delhi - 58

Capitol - 0

Friday:

Catholic B.R. -

U-High -

East Ascension -

Destrehan -

Edna Karr -

Warren Easton -

Episcopal -

Country Day -

Parkview Baptist -

Brusly -

West Feliciana -

McKinley -

White Castle -

Baker -

St. Augustine -

Zachary -

Broadmoor -

Istrouma -

Scotlandville -

MPA -

Live Oak -

Bonnabel -

Gueydan -

Central Private -

Centreville Academy -

Silliman -

West St. John -

Donaldsonville -

Port Allen -

Livonia -

Liberty -

Denham Springs -

Mandeville -

Walker -

Belaire -

St. Michael -

MLK Charter -

Dunham -

East Feliciana -

Kentwood -

G.W. Carver -

Woodlawn -

Covington -

Denham Springs -

Loranger -

Glen Oaks -

Ascension Catholic -

Archbishop Hannan -

Ascension Christian -

Houma Christian -

Highland Baptist -

St. John -

North Central -

Thrive Academy -

South Plaquemines -

Jewel Sumner -

Assumption -

E.D. White -

Mentorship Academy -

Wossman -

East Iberville -

Magnolia School -

Collegiate B.R. -

Slaughter C.C. -

St. James -

Thibodaux -

Northeast -

Fisher -

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

