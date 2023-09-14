Scattered rains expected again today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak front draped across the area should lead to another day of scattered showers and t-storms. Set today’s rain chances around 50%-60%, with the best opportunity for rainfall occurring during the afternoon and early evening hours.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 14 (WAFB)

Highs are forecast to reach the low 90s, and if we do reach at least 90 in Baton Rouge, that would make it 100 straight days with highs at/above 90 in the Capital City.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 14 (WAFB)

Into the Weekend

The front will continue to inch down to the coast on Friday, allowing somewhat drier air to filter in from the north. It doesn’t look as though we’ll be completely dry this weekend, but rain chances will diminish to 10%-30% from Friday through Sunday. Weather looks to largely cooperate for the first Live After Five of the fall season in downtown Baton Rouge.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 14 (WAFB)

Extended Outlook

A reinforcing shot of dry air will arrive by late in the weekend, resulting in another stretch of mainly dry weather for much of next week. Afternoon highs will continue to run above normal, topping out in the low to mid 90s, but we’ll enjoy a few mornings in the upper 60s during the first half of next week compliments of the drier air.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 14 (WAFB)

Tropical Update

Hurricane Lee continues its northward trek across the western Atlantic this morning, with maximum winds of 100 miles per hour as of the 4 a.m. advisory. Tropical Storm, Hurricane, and Storm Surge Watches are now posted for parts of New England and Atlantic Canada. Even though Lee is most likely to remain offshore of the U.S., its large wind field will deliver significant impacts to parts of the northeast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 14 (WAFB)

Elsewhere, Margot is now a minimal hurricane and is forecast to weaken further as it meanders over the open Atlantic. And farther to the southeast, an area of low pressure is now given a 90% chance of development. That one appears likely to become Tropical Storm Nigel in the days ahead but should also remain over the open Atlantic for the next several days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 14 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.