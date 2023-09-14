Rum Raisin Rice Pudding

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is always plenty of rice in the camp pantry, and rice pudding is second only to bread pudding in Louisiana. While some special occasion versions add a splash of brandy to the recipe, this variation nods to the Creoles by including raisins and a bit of rum.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

2½ cups long-grain rice

½ cup dark rum

½ cup golden raisins

6 cups whole milk

2 cups half-and-half, divided

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

¼ tsp salt

2 tbsps grated orange zest

⅛ tsp ground cinnamon

4 egg yolks

2½ cups sugar

Method:

Rinse rice until water is clear. In a saucepan, bring rum and raisins to a boil. If rum flares up, remove from heat and allow it to burn out naturally. Remove pot from heat and allow raisins to steep in rum. Set aside. In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, combine rice, milk, 1 cup half-and-half, vanilla, salt, orange zest and cinnamon over medium-high heat. Bring mixture to a simmer, but do not boil. Cover and cook on low for 30 minutes or until tender. Do not remove lid or stir during the cooking process. In a mixing bowl, whisk egg yolks, sugar and remaining half-and-half until well blended. Slowly add ¼ of hot rice mixture into egg mixture, a little at a time, carefully whisking so eggs do not scramble. Pour mixture back into pot and heat gently until pudding begins to thicken. Do not boil or stir excessively as custard will break and pudding will become dense. Place pudding into a serving bowl and sprinkle with rum raisins. Serve immediately. If a cold pudding is desired, cover bowl with plastic wrap, pressing it directly on the surface so a skin does not form. Refrigerate until ready to use.

