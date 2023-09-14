Police attempt to ID man accused of stealing from Port Allen Walmart

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of theft.

Deputies said on Aug. 18, the unidentified man, wearing a light blue Levi’s t-shirt, dark blue shorts, and white tennis shoes allegedly walked into the Port Allen Walmart and loaded merchandise into a basket.

Law enforcement reported the man went to self-checkout where he allegedly only scanned a few items.

The man exited the store without paying and was seen being picked up by a white Dodge Charger displaying an unknown temporary license plate.

If anyone has any information that can help investigators, please contact WBRSO Detective’s Division at (225) 382-5200 or (225) 343-9234. You can also call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

