Man accused of trying to set his mother on fire while on drugs arrested

Cristhian Romero-Rodriguez
Cristhian Romero-Rodriguez(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department announced a man has been arrested in connection to an attempted arson incident involving his mom.

Officials confirmed Cristhian Romero-Rodriguez, 26, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of aggravated arson.

On Sept. 13 around 2:35 p.m., BRFD fire investigators were dispatched to 16352 Old Hammond Highway after a report of an arson attempt.

Once they arrived at the scene, investigators found Romero-Rodriguez already in custody.

Through a translator, interviews with the victim revealed that the suspect, who was allegedly under the influence of narcotics, got agitated when his mother confiscated a radio from him.

BRFD officials added Romero-Rodriguez reportedly doused a flammable liquid on the wall and his mother before igniting it “in a fit of anger.”

His mother fled the premises, leaving the suspect with the fire. Officials said the man was able to put the fire out by himself.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene and took Romero-Rodriguez into custody.

The fire department said the efforts of the East Side Fire Department and EBRSO helped to secure the man’s arrest.

