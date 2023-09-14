Facebook
Limited rain chances for rest of the week

Dr. Steve Caparotta gives the 9 a.m. weather forecast on Thursday, Sept. 14.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few showers will be possible in the end of week forecast. Daily rain chances of 20-30% will exist Thursday through Saturday as a stalled front meanders over the area. The front finally gets nudged out Saturday. Rain amounts won’t be impressive for those that do see rain. Expect less than 0.25″ of rain through the weekend. The increased clouds and few passing showers will help keep daytime highs in the low to mid 90°s. The current 99 day streak of 90° weather days could be in jeopardy today if temperatures aren’t able to rebound from this morning’s passing showers. That will be something we will be watching closely.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 14
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 14

The forecast for Southern and Alabama A&M in Mumford Stadium Saturday evening is looking pretty good. Temperatures will be warm but mild conditions. A stray shower is possible for afternoon tailgating, but the game is expected to remain dry. We should see temps falling through the 80°s during the game.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 14
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 14

The beginning of next week will see dry and less humid air staying around. Daytime highs will reach the mid 90°s. Early morning starts look comfortable with lows in the upper 60°s. A slight chance for rain enters the mid week forecast and hangs around through the rest of the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 14
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 14

We continue to monitor Hurricane Lee as it moves towards Nova Scotia, Canada. Impacts will be felt in the New England states. Hurricane Margot will continue to remain out to sea. A broad low pressure system moving towards the Central Atlantic is forecast to become the season’s next named storm (Nigel).

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 14
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 14

