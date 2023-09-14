Facebook
Jury convicts man of cousin’s murder in Prairieville

Joshua Stephens (Source: APSO)
Joshua Stephens (Source: APSO)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish jury has found a man guilty of killing his cousin in 2016.

According to District Attorney Ricky Babin’s office, Joshua Stephens, 29, of Prairieville, was found guilty of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

His sentencing is set for December 12, 2023.

The shooting happened on Lee Stevens Road in Prairieville in March of 2016.

According to officials, he and two other suspects were arrested after their cousin, Dwayne Stephens, 33, was shot and killed while walking up to his own home.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

