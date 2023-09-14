Facebook
Inmate caught after escaping in Wilkinson County, officials say

Christopher Diaz
Christopher Diaz(Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WOODVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - A Mississippi Department of Corrections inmate who escaped from a facility in Woodville, Miss., is back in law enforcement custody.

According to the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Diaz, 32, was captured alongside Highway 61 on Thursday, Sept. 14, after leaving Wilkinson County Community Work Center the morning before without warning which prompted a search by law enforcement in the area, as well as the Louisiana State Penitentiary Chase Team.

Christopher Diaz
Christopher Diaz(Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office)

Diaz was being housed at the Wilkinson Community Community Work Center for burglary and theft of a motor vehicle charges, according to officials.

No other details about the escaped inmate’s capture have been released yet.

