Church rebuild on hold after setbacks, calling on the community for help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lot of unanswered questions after a Baton Rouge church seems to be targeted by criminals.

From the outside, Good Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church appears to stand strong but the inside tells a different story of trials and tribulations.

There are holes in the walls, windows busted out, and smoke stains from a fire sparked first by equipment malfunction.

“It was beautiful. Sometimes, it makes me want to cry,” continued Juanita Bonton, church administrator.

That fire ripped through the church in January of last year and they were still rebuilding up until this summer when church leaders were alerted to another blaze in the building. Investigators confirmed was the result of arson.

More than $500,000 from insurance used for repairs are gone.

“We were excited because we knew we would probably be back by September,” added Bonton.

And the hits keep coming, Baton Rouge Police were dispatched to the empty church last month because of a burglary.

“Stop these acts. We forgive you. Come worship in service with us,” said Associate Minister James Dawson.

For more than 40 years the congregation has gathered on Mission Drive and church leaders say they had never had such misfortune.

“A lot of good things happen here. people come off the streets to hear the services,” Bonton explained. But with services temporarily being held in Baker, membership is down.

For some, the drive to church is now more than 20 minutes away. Church leaders say they are not going anywhere.

They say they will rise from the ashes, but they need help and support.

“We don’t know what else to do. We don’t have the funds to bring it back,” continued Bonton.

To help the church:

CASH APP- $GSBC2023

