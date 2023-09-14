Appeals court issues order to temporarily stop removal of youth from Angola facility
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A federal appeals court has issued an order that temporarily stops the removal of youth from the Angola facility.
For now, that order from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals pauses a lower court’s ruling which required the state to move all juvenile offenders out of Angola by Friday.
Attorneys have been told to file briefs by Friday. A judge is expected to review them to determine whether to allow the juveniles to be removed.
