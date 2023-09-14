Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Appeals court issues order to temporarily stop removal of youth from Angola facility

Advocates say juveniles held in a former death row building at the Louisiana State Penitentiary...
Advocates say juveniles held in a former death row building at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola are suffering through dangerous heat and psychologically damaging isolation in their cells. (AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File)(Judi Bottoni | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A federal appeals court has issued an order that temporarily stops the removal of youth from the Angola facility.

For now, that order from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals pauses a lower court’s ruling which required the state to move all juvenile offenders out of Angola by Friday.

Attorneys have been told to file briefs by Friday. A judge is expected to review them to determine whether to allow the juveniles to be removed.

RELATED
Federal judge to decide whether or not to remove youth offenders from facility at Angola
Federal judge decides youth can no longer be held in Angola facility

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Douglas Brown
Son arrested, accused of killing his 79-year-old father, police say

Latest News

CATS (generic).
CATS looking to improve bus routes, asking for public’s help for challenges they face
Good Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church.
Church rebuild on hold after setbacks, calling on the community for help
Surveillance from outside a BR home caught a postal worker apparently hitting a garbage can and...
Home video catches Baton Rouge mail carrier ramming car into garbage can multiple times
Joshua Stephens (Source: APSO)
Jury convicts man of cousin’s murder in Prairieville