Appeals court issues order to temporarily stop removal of youth from Angola facility

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A federal appeals court has issued an order that temporarily stops the removal of youth from the Angola facility.

For now, that order from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals pauses a lower court’s ruling which required the state to move all juvenile offenders out of Angola by Friday.

Attorneys have been told to file briefs by Friday. A judge is expected to review them to determine whether to allow the juveniles to be removed.

