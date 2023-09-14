34-year-old sentenced to 20 years for pornography involving juveniles

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for possession of pornography involving juveniles, according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney.

Tal Gaudet, 34, of Pierre Part, was sentenced to 20 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Upon his release, Gaudet must register and notify as a sex offender or child predator for a period of 25 years.

