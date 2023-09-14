2023 Sportsline Player of the Week: Ascension Catholic RB Chad Elzy

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Parkview quarterback Abram Johnston started off our list of the 2023 Sportsline Player of the Week.

Johnston’s honor came in a back-and-forth contest. It was the same for our Week Two winner last Thursday in Opelousas.

Ascension Catholic dealt with plenty of adversity in their road contest.

Not only against the Opelousas Catholic offense, but with Mother Nature. Weather delayed the game for nearly two hours in the first quarter.

Before the game was put on hold, Bulldogs running back Chad Elzy had a go-ahead 85-yard kick return.

Opelousas Catholic led 28-25 entering the fourth quarter until it was Elzy takeover.

The junior scored two touchdowns in the final period, finishing the night with 205 yards rushing and three scores.

As Ascension Catholic got the win 39-28 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.