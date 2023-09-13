Facebook
YOUR HEALTH: Bowel to brain: removing metastasized cancer

Your Health: Bowel to Brain: Removing Metastasized Cancer
Your Health: Bowel to Brain: Removing Metastasized Cancer
By Donna Parker, Kirk Manson and Roque Correa
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BALTIMORE, Md. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Cancer that metastasizes to the brain can be one of the most difficult to fight. So, doctors are incorporating new tools to beat this deadly foe.

Dorothy Barber was diagnosed with bowel cancer that had spread into 19 lymph nodes after experiencing pain in her side for two years. She underwent surgery, chemo, and immunotherapy for 14 months. Then, she started experiencing something new.

“I started with what I thought was vertigo, and I had some dizziness, balance issues,” Barber recalled.

Imaging showed an adenocarcinoma—cancer of the brain.

“They discovered a grape-sized tumor near my cerebellum and spinal cord,” she added.

Dr. Jon McIver, a neurosurgeon at Mercy Medical Center, utilized this stealth navigation system to map out the tumor before surgery. In surgery, he made a very small incision.

“Then, we can travel through the brain, separating pathways until we find the tumor. The challenge in our patient’s case was the tumor wasn’t here on the surface, it was all the way back here,” Dr. McIver explained.

“They biopsied the tumor that they removed, and they found that it was the same cancer from my bowel,” Barber said.

With the tumor removed, Dorothy got another surprise—a song her husband had written just for her.

Dr. McIver says what’s groundbreaking in brain cancer treatment is pairing neuro-mapping and surgery with immunotherapy because it primes the immune system to recognize the tumor cells as foreign.

