World Sepsis Month: A Baton Rouge woman shares her story of strength and survival

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chrishendral Davenport is a Baton Rouge native who has made it her mission to inform people about sepsis after she says it nearly took her life.

Sepsis is a condition that occurs after a bacterial infection attacks the human body causing organs to shut down.

“It’s so dangerous because the infection starts off possibly treatable and then your body has a big inflammatory response, then it attacks other organs like your heart, and kidney, brain, liver,” said Mark Laperouse, the Medical Director of Emergency Services at the Our Lady of the Lake Hospital.

Davenport tells WAFB she went to the emergency room for pain but was sent home with pain medication. Things took a turn for the worse when she was admitted to the hospital the next day.

“I don’t remember much but I do know that when I woke up out of the coma that I stayed in for 2 months. I woke up and everything was black. They told me my main arterial pressure dropped and in order to get it up I had to be given medicine.” Davenport said.

Following months of recovery, Davenport says her goal is to raise awareness about the risks and symptoms of sepsis which impacts millions of people each year.

Until this month, Louisiana was one of few states to not recognize the widespread condition in the country.

Davenport reached out to state lawmakers who have declared September “Sepsis Awareness Month”.

