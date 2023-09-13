Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Water leak investigation, repair to cause temporary water interruption from some in Baker

Some residents in Baker could temporarily have their water services interrupted throughout the...
Some residents in Baker could temporarily have their water services interrupted throughout the day on Wednesday, Sept. 13, and Thursday, September 14, while workers investigate and repair a water leak, announced city officials.(Pixy.org)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Some residents in Baker could temporarily have their water services interrupted throughout the day on Wednesday, Sept. 13, and Thursday, September 14, while workers investigate and repair a water leak, announced City of Baker officials.

City officials said this impacts homes and businesses in and around the Alba Drive area, as well as neighboring areas. The investigation and repair work will occur from around 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on both days.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Public Works Office at 225-775- 5584.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday

Latest News

Emergency officials confirmed the coroner’s office was called to a scene near the intersection...
Police investigating deadly crash in Zachary
A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12., 2023. Mediterranean storm...
Toll from devastating floods in Libyan city passes 5,100 dead, authorities struggle to get in aid
You can see Reese in the upcoming edition of TIME, which hits newsstands Friday, Sept. 15.
Angel Reese featured on TIME100 Next list
An overturned vehicle is causing traffic delays on I-10 West early Wednesday, Sept. 13.
All lanes open after overturned vehicle causes delays on I-10 West