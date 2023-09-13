Water leak investigation, repair to cause temporary water interruption from some in Baker

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Some residents in Baker could temporarily have their water services interrupted throughout the day on Wednesday, Sept. 13, and Thursday, September 14, while workers investigate and repair a water leak, announced City of Baker officials.

City officials said this impacts homes and businesses in and around the Alba Drive area, as well as neighboring areas. The investigation and repair work will occur from around 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on both days.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Public Works Office at 225-775- 5584.

