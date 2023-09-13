Technology resources along with cameras help BRPD solve more crime

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cameras may not always be around to catch a criminal in the act, but more and more bad guys have landed behind bars thanks to surveillance that pins them in the area.

“We use this as a resource to better help our officers when they are out and helping solve a case,” continued Lt. L’Jean McKneely with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Giving police additional evidence to link suspects to crimes, more than 100 city view cameras give BRPD’s real crime center a clear view of what is happening in the streets.

But it was a home security camera that led police to the suspect in their latest homicide case, where 79-year-old John Brown was found shot to death inside his home on Leonidas Street.

Thanks to the security camera on John’s carport, detectives were able to identify his son, Douglas Brown as the suspected shooter.

He’s now facing a second-degree murder charge.

Police say letting them know about cameras on your property could help them keep an eye on crime.

“We have a program that if people have cameras at their homes, they can let us know. When crimes occur in these neighborhoods, we can reach out to homeowners,” McKneely explained.

It’s called ‘Connect Blue BR’ and police guarantee they are not just tapping in live looking through your cameras.

They’ll always reach out to you for access to your footage.

A database of existing cameras is logged at the real-time crime center, so detectives know where to turn during an investigation.

“We can’t have officers on every corner, but we can have eyes,” said McKneely.

As law enforcement agencies deal with staffing shortages, strategically placed cameras serve as a force multiplier and your security cameras can serve as their extra set of eyes.

