Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Son arrested in connection with shooting death of 79-year-old, his father on Leonidas Drive

Douglas Brown, 30, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting. Douglas is John’s son and BRPD states that the shooting was financially motivated.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Neighbors are looking for answers after an elderly man was found dead in his home from a gunshot wound on Saturday, September 9.

The Baton Rouge Police Department stated that John Brown, 79, was found dead inside his home on Saturday, Sept. 9.

BRPD arrested Douglas Brown, 30, in connection with the deadly shooting stating the shooting was financially motivated. Douglas is the son of John.

Douglas was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Douglas Brown
Douglas Brown(Baton Rouge Police Department)

“Who shot Mr. Brown. Why would they shoot Mr. Brown?”, asked a neighbor who lives nearby.

In a seemingly quiet neighborhood, people are now on edge after the 79-year-old man was found around 9:50 a.m.

“It is. It is scary,” said the neighbor. And they want to know why.

“I started questioning people and they told me something happen to Mr. Brown. I asked what happened,” the neighbor continued.

Baton Rouge Police were called to the 12000 block of Leonidas Drive. That’s where police said a family member found their loved one, John Brown shot to death, prompting homicide detectives to take over.

“We want to make sure we find out what happen so the family can seek an answer,” said Cpl. Saundra Watts with BRPD.

In a Facebook post, Brown’s daughter is pleading for answers about her father’s murder, a father who she writes gave her long lectures about life and always took the time to visit his grandchildren.

Neighbors describe him as a man who kept to himself. “He’s an old man. He wears hearing aids. Why shoot at him?”, the neighbor added.

Police say they are working with neighbors and family members to answer these questions.

“They go out and canvas the area. They talk with neighbors and family members. We get as much as we can while on the scene to further push our investigation,” explained Watts.

If you have information on this shooting you are urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-4869.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools
East Baton Rouge Parish School System
52% of EBR bus drivers call in sick Friday; some schools to dismiss early

Latest News

Juvenile suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting at St. Helena school, school canceled until Friday
A video going viral on TikTok shows people running for cover after hearing multiple gunshots in...
WATCH: Video shows people running for cover after hearing multiple gunshots in downtown BR, police investigating
Douglas Brown, 30, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting. Douglas is John’s son...
Son arrested in connection with shooting death of 79-year-old on Leonidas Drive
St. Helena Parish Sherriff’s Office has arrested a juvenile in connection with a deadly...
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting at St. Helena school, school canceled until Friday