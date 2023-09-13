Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Son arrested, accused of killing his 79-year-old father

Douglas Brown, 30, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting. Douglas is John’s son and BRPD states that the shooting was financially motivated.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of his elderly father.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed John Brown, 79, was found dead inside his home on Saturday, Sept. 9.

BRPD arrested Douglas Brown, 30, in connection to the deadly shooting, stating it was financially motivated. Douglas is John’s son.

Douglas was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Douglas Brown
Douglas Brown(Baton Rouge Police Department)

“Who shot Mr. Brown. Why would they shoot Mr. Brown?”, asked a neighbor who lives nearby.

In a seemingly quiet neighborhood, people were on edge after the 79-year-old man was found around 9:50 a.m.

“It is. It is scary,” said the neighbor. And they want to know why.

“I started questioning people and they told me something happened to Mr. Brown. I asked what happened,” the neighbor continued.

Baton Rouge Police were called to the 12000 block of Leonidas Drive. That’s where police said a family member found their loved one, John Brown shot to death, prompting homicide detectives to take over.

“We want to make sure we find out what happened so the family can seek an answer,” said Cpl. Saundra Watts with BRPD.

In a Facebook post, Brown’s daughter pleaded for answers about her father’s murder, a father who she writes gave her long lectures about life and always took the time to visit his grandchildren.

Neighbors described him as a man who kept to himself. “He’s an old man. He wears hearing aids. Why shoot at him?”, the neighbor added.

Police say they are working with neighbors and family members to answer these questions.

“They go out and canvas the area. They talk with neighbors and family members. We get as much as we can while on the scene to further push our investigation,” explained Watts.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools
East Baton Rouge Parish School System
52% of EBR bus drivers call in sick Friday; some schools to dismiss early

Latest News

A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12., 2023. Mediterranean storm...
The flood death toll in eastern Libya’s city of Derna has surpassed 5,100, a health official says
Live After 5 kicks off Friday, Sept. 15 downtown from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a highly...
Ready to party? Live After 5 returns to downtown BR with fall lineup
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 13
Better rain chances deliver some modest relief from the heat
Teacher Pay Raises
Cox awarding education grants to La. teachers through Cox Charities
Warmer temperatures and more rain make it easier for mosquitoes, the vectors responsible for...
CONSUMER REPORTS: Malaria-infested mosquitoes found in U.S.