Shooting on N. Harrells Ferry Road leaves at least 1 person injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was injured in connection to a shooting in Baton Rouge Wednesday, Sept. 13.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed it happened at Woodspring Suites Hotel located in the 11000 block of North Harrells Ferry Road near S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. around noon.

A possible suspect or motive is unknown at this time. There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

