Ready to party? Live After 5 returns to downtown BR with fall lineup

Live After 5 kicks off Friday, Sept. 15 downtown from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a highly...
Live After 5 kicks off Friday, Sept. 15 downtown from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a highly anticipated performance from the Chris Leblanc Band.(Downtown Business Association of Baton Rouge)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s favorite concert series is returning to Rhorer Plaza with a fall lineup full of artists that are sure to make you grab your dancing shoes.

Live After 5 kicks off Friday, Sept. 15 downtown from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a highly anticipated performance from the Chris Leblanc Band.

If you love a blend of blues, rock, and soul, this is the event for you.

On Friday, Sept. 22, get ready to groove with 1970s cover band SUPAFLY, presented by The Mixed Nuts.

Get ready to dance, drink, eat, and shop during this free community event. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

Check out the full lineup below:

DATEBANDTIME
Friday, September 15, 2023Chris LeBlanc Band5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday, September 22, 2023The Mixed Nuts Present: SUPAFLY5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday, September 29, 2023Shaun Ward Experience 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday, October 13, 2023D.K. Harrell5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday, October 20, 2023New Breed Brass Band 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Friday, October 27, 2023After 85 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Click here for more information.

