Police investigating shooting on Hooper Road
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a shooting on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened in the 4000 block of Hooper Road near Plank Road around noon.
Emergency officials confirmed one person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
There is no word on what led up to the shooting.
WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
