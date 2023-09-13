Facebook
Police investigating shooting on Hooper Road

Emergency officials confirmed one person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a shooting on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened in the 4000 block of Hooper Road near Plank Road around noon.

Emergency officials confirmed one person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

