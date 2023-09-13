Police investigating deadly crash in Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - At least one person is dead following a crash in Zachary early Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Emergency officials confirmed the coroner’s office was called to a scene near the intersection of Old Scenic Highway and Rollins Road.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m.

Chief Darryl Lawrence, Jr. with the Zachary Police Department confirmed officers responded to the crash.

Details are limited at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

