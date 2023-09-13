Overturned vehicle causing delays on I-10 West
Sep. 13, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An overturned vehicle is causing traffic delays on I-10 West early Wednesday, Sept. 13.
The accident happened just before 6:30 a.m.
The left lanes are blocked on I-10 West past Dalrymple Drive before Louise Street.
The 2 left lanes remain blocked on I-10 West past Dalrymple Drive due to an accident. Congestion is now approaching Essen Lane on I-10 West. Congestion is now approaching Essen Lane on I-12 West.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) September 13, 2023
Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
