Overturned vehicle causing delays on I-10 West

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An overturned vehicle is causing traffic delays on I-10 West early Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The accident happened just before 6:30 a.m.

The left lanes are blocked on I-10 West past Dalrymple Drive before Louise Street.

The 2 left lanes remain blocked on I-10 West past Dalrymple Drive due to an accident. Congestion is now approaching Essen Lane on I-10 West. Congestion is now approaching Essen Lane on I-12 West. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) September 13, 2023

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

