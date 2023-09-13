Facebook
Overturned vehicle causing delays on I-10 West

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An overturned vehicle is causing traffic delays on I-10 West early Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The accident happened just before 6:30 a.m.

The left lanes are blocked on I-10 West past Dalrymple Drive before Louise Street.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

