Juvenile suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting at St. Helena school, school canceled until Friday

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish Sherriff’s Office has arrested a juvenile in connection with a deadly shooting involving multiple people on Tuesday, September 12, officials say.

The juvenile is 14-years-old and is a student at the school, officials confirmed.

The St. Helena Parish School District stated that school will be canceled until Friday, as well as the football game.

St. Helena Parish Sherriff’s Office has arrested a juvenile in connection with a deadly shooting involving multiple people on Tuesday, Sept. 12, officials say.

According to deputies, the shooting happened around 3 p.m. at St. Helena College & Career Academy leaving one person dead. Another person was transported to an area hospital, officials confirmed and a third was airlifted.

The two other kids that were shot are in the hospital, recovering from their injuries.



This is still an ongoing and developing story. @WAFB — Perry Robinson, III (@PRobinsonReport) September 12, 2023

St. Helena College and Career Academy (WAFB)

Details are limited at this time.

A motive is undetermined at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.