Jazz Fest to expand to 8 days in 2024

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Big Easy’s biggest annual music event just got bigger.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival announced Wednesday (Sept. 13) that they adding an extra day to equal two full four-day weekends in the spring of 2024.

The festival will now begin on Thursday, April 25 on its first weekend, which runs through Sunday, April 28. The second weekend of Jazz Fest will be held Thursday, May 2 through Sunday, May 5.

Additional information on the 2024 Jazz Fest will be released in the coming months. Follow Jazz Fest on all social media platforms or join the mailing list at nojazzfest.com for the latest Festival information.

