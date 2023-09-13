Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

House fire kills 2 children, mother in St. John Parish

Family members identified the victims as 38-year-old Quintella Chopin and her two children...
Family members identified the victims as 38-year-old Quintella Chopin and her two children Jirmani Edwards, 7, and Therrill Edwards Jr., 2.(Fox 8)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. AIRY, La. (WVUE) - An early morning house fire claimed the lives of two children and their mother in Mt. Airy on Wednesday (Sept. 13), according to information from the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Family members identified the victims as 38-year-old Quintella Chopin and her two children Jirmani Edwards, 7, and Therrill Edwards Jr., 2. Jirmani just had her seventh birthday last week and was in second grade, her family members shared.

Authorities say that the St. John the Baptist Fire Dept. responded in the 100 block of Marigold Street around 4 a.m.

Authorities say that the St. John the Baptist Fire Dept. responded in the 100 block of Marigold...
Authorities say that the St. John the Baptist Fire Dept. responded in the 100 block of Marigold Street around 4 a.m.(Fox 8)

The state fire marshal says that the scene is subject to an active investigation.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools

Latest News

Emergency officials confirmed the coroner’s office was called to a scene near the intersection...
Police investigating deadly crash in Zachary
A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12., 2023. Mediterranean storm...
Toll from devastating floods in Libyan city passes 5,100 dead, authorities struggle to get in aid
You can see Reese in the upcoming edition of TIME, which hits newsstands Friday, Sept. 15.
Angel Reese featured on TIME100 Next list
Some residents in Baker could temporarily have their water services interrupted throughout the...
Water leak investigation, repair to cause temporary water interruption from some in Baker
An overturned vehicle is causing traffic delays on I-10 West early Wednesday, Sept. 13.
All lanes open after overturned vehicle causes delays on I-10 West