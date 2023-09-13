Giraffee wrongfully confiscated from Barn Hill Preserve, park says

ETHEL, La. (WAFB) - Barn Hill Preserve, an animal preserve that is home to over 50 species of animals in East Feliciana Parish, announced Wednesday, Sept. 12 that one of its giraffes was wrongfully confiscated from its facility.

Read the full statement provided by Barn Hill Preserve below:

In a rare and regrettable incident that took place on Sept. 12 at Barn Hill Preserve, we willingly complied with the USDA’s decision to remove our beloved giraffe, Brazos, despite our giraffe specialist insisting the animal should not be transported in its condition. The USDA had no warrant, no ruling, no judgment, and no oversight when conducting this removal. The USDA stepped over its boundaries as a government entity and denied us our Fourth Amendment right when removing Brazos.

Barn Hill Preserve spares no penny when it comes to the treatment and care of our animals. Last year alone, we paid over 60,000 dollars in veterinary services to ensure that all of our animals were healthy and living in quality conditions. This cost did not include veterinary bills, medications, diets, or visits to other clinics which was estimated at more than 300,000 dollars last year alone.

Our veterinarian has been treating our giraffe for two years. However, in the past three weeks, it was brought to our attention by the USDA that the giraffe’s body condition score was lower than normal. When we communicated this with our vet, she was not concerned. We believe that our vet committed medical malpractice by not treating the giraffe properly or possessing the necessary skills to treat him in the first place. We have email evidence where she admitted to misdiagnosing Brazos’ condition.

We openly communicated with USDA that we had done everything our vet had advised us to do and were unaware of the severity of his condition. The USDA advised us to not fire our vet and instead continue treating the animal under her care. We complied with the USDA and continued working with our veterinarian though she continued to not be concerned with the animal.

On Sept. 11, the USDA gave us a notice of intent to confiscate Brazos with only four hours to comply with their demands. In that four-hour time frame, we secured a veterinarian who specializes in giraffe medical care, wrote a guide on giraffe care and handling, and works with over 100 giraffes. We informed the USDA that our previous vet had been fired due to malpractice and that we were aiming to resolve this situation and comply with all demands.

However, the USDA inspectors exhibited misleading communication regarding how to comply with these demands and failed to follow up with their demands within the time frame. They were unwilling to speak on this matter with us the following day about any of our concerns.

Despite the fact that our giraffe veterinarian specialist recommended that Brazos not be moved in his current condition, USDA decided Brazos had to be removed from the facility. He was sent to a different USDA-licensed, privately-owned zoological facility. The USDA came onto our private property without a warrant and overstepped their bounds as a government agency when taking Brazos.

As a USDA-licensed facility, we have the right to appeal infractions found by inspectors. We are given 21 days to submit our appeal, however, the USDA showed up multiple times within our appeal window, and we have since not been allowed our due process.

We are working daily with our team of professionals to ensure that Brazos returns to our facility where he can receive excellent treatment and care with a new veterinarian who will not disregard his conditions. We take pride in providing a high quality of life for every animal at our facility.

Barn Hill Preserve creates extraordinary, personalized, and engaging experiences that ignite a lifelong passion for wildlife and conservation. We bring wildlife education and conservation to over 50,000 people every year in Louisiana, especially in East Feliciana parish. As a business, we also employ over 40 staff members across our two companies and offer internship opportunities to allow students to enhance their education and passions.

Thank you for supporting Barn Hill Preserve these past 12 years. We take pride in being a part of our community and will continue to provide the highest standards of living to all of our animals at our facility.

