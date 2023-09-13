Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Feds ‘wrongfully’ seized beloved giraffe, East Feliciana Parish sanctuary argues

Brazos the giraffe
Brazos the giraffe(Barn Hill Preserve)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETHEL, La. (WAFB) - Officials at Barn Hill Preserve, an animal sanctuary and tour experience based in Ethel, are opening up about a federal decision that cost the facility one of its giraffes. The company is now challenging the decision and hopes to have the giraffe returned to its custody.

The company’s leaders explained that the custody fight began when the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) shared concerns about the animal’s health earlier this month.

Company leaders explained that they launched an internal investigation into the matter which revealed that a veterinarian, who had treated the giraffe named Brazos for the past two years, had possibly misdiagnosed the giraffe. In a statement published Wednesday, Sept. 13, the company wrote that the veterinarian “committed medical malpractice by not treating the giraffe properly or possessing the necessary skills to treat him in the first place.”

Brazos the giraffe
Brazos the giraffe(Barn Hill Preserve)

Company leaders claim they shared the results of their investigation with the USDA and, in response, were told to continue allowing the veterinarian to treat Brazos.

Then, on Monday, the USDA informed Barn Hill of its plans to seize Brazos, according to Barn Hill’s leaders. On Tuesday, Brazos was taken, according to company leaders.

“Despite the fact that our giraffe veterinarian specialist recommended that Brazos not be moved in his current condition, USDA decided Brazos had to be removed from the facility. He was sent to a different USDA-licensed, privately-owned zoological facility. The USDA came onto our private property without a warrant and overstepped their bounds as a government agency when taking Brazos,” Barn Hill’s leaders wrote in a statement.

Brazos the giraffe
Brazos the giraffe(Barn Hill Preserve)

Company leaders argue that the USDA has denied its Fourth Amendment rights by coming onto the property without a warrant, judgment, or ruling from a court.

The USDA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools

Latest News

At least one person was injured in connection to a shooting in Baton Rouge Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Shooting on N. Harrells Ferry Road leaves at least 1 person injured
A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened in the 4000 block of Hooper Road near Plank Road...
Police investigating shooting on Hooper Road
Emergency officials confirmed the coroner’s office was called to a scene near the intersection...
Police investigating deadly crash in Zachary
An overturned vehicle is causing traffic delays on I-10 West early Wednesday, Sept. 13.
All lanes open after overturned vehicle causes delays on I-10 West