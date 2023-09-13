Cox awarding education grants to La. teachers through Cox Charities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Educators in Louisiana can apply for a grant through Cox’s employee-funded giving program known as Cox Charities.

The deadline to apply for a grant is Oct. 1.

School administrators, teachers, teaching assistants, and media specialists (Pre-K through 12th grades) in Acadiana, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans are invited to apply by visiting the Cox Charities website.

The grant funding will be used to support technology and programs that promote and enhance students’ academic success and educational experience.

In addition to Cox Charities education grants, Cox Communications further supports local schools, individuals, and families year-round through several low-cost programs aimed at ensuring access to the Internet. In addition to the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), Cox Communications offers low-cost internet to those that qualify through Connect2Compete for families with students, ConnectAssist, and StraightUp Internet.

The $30,000 in Cox Communications Education Grants to be awarded for the 2023-24 school year are in addition to $80,000 in Cox Charities Investment grants awarded to Louisiana nonprofits in August.

