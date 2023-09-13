Facebook
Balloon release to honor St. Helena student killed in school shooting

There will be a balloon release on Friday, Sept. 15 in place of the football game for the St. Helena student who was killed.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - There will be a balloon release on Friday, Sept. 15 in place of the football game for a St. Helena student who was shot and killed on campus.

The family is holding a balloon release for Vernon Gordon Jr., the student killed in the shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at St. Helena College and Career Academy.

RELATED: Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday

Balloon release set for Vernon Gordon Jr.
Balloon release set for Vernon Gordon Jr.(WAFB)

The St. Helena Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old juvenile who is the alleged shooter.

St. Helena Superintendent Kelli Joseph released the statement below following the tragic death.

