All lanes open after overturned vehicle causes delays on I-10 West

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All lanes have reopened after an overturned vehicle caused traffic delays on I-10 West Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The accident happened just before 6:30 a.m.

The left lanes were blocked on I-10 West past Dalrymple Drive before Louise Street. DOTD announced all lanes had reopened around 8:30 a.m.

All lanes are now open on I-10 West past Dalrymple Drive. Congestion is now approaching Range Avenue on I-10 West. Congestion is now approaching Highland Road on I-12 West. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) September 13, 2023

Drivers were encouraged to use an alternate route.

An overturned vehicle is causing traffic delays on I-10 West early Wednesday, Sept. 13. (WAFB)

