All lanes open after overturned vehicle causes delays on I-10 West
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All lanes have reopened after an overturned vehicle caused traffic delays on I-10 West Wednesday, Sept. 13.
The accident happened just before 6:30 a.m.
The left lanes were blocked on I-10 West past Dalrymple Drive before Louise Street. DOTD announced all lanes had reopened around 8:30 a.m.
All lanes are now open on I-10 West past Dalrymple Drive. Congestion is now approaching Range Avenue on I-10 West. Congestion is now approaching Highland Road on I-12 West.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) September 13, 2023
Drivers were encouraged to use an alternate route.
