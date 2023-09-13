Facebook
Accused Port Allen high school shooter indicted for murder, other charges

Jarrettin R. Jackson II
Jarrettin R. Jackson II(West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - One of the teens accused of a deadly shooting at Port Allen High School’s football game has been officially charged.

Officials said a grand jury indicted Jarrettin Jackson ll, 18, on one count of second-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon on a school campus, and one count of obstruction of justice.

Ja’Kobe Queen, 15, died and a 28-year-old woman was injured during that shooting on Friday, Sept. 1, according to officials.

RELATED: Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen

Another adult and two juveniles were also arrested in connection with the shooting.

RELATED: ‘Kobe just lit up the room’: Victim’s family speaks after more arrests made following shooting at football game in Port Allen

