Accused Port Allen high school shooter indicted for murder, other charges
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - One of the teens accused of a deadly shooting at Port Allen High School’s football game has been officially charged.
Officials said a grand jury indicted Jarrettin Jackson ll, 18, on one count of second-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon on a school campus, and one count of obstruction of justice.
Ja’Kobe Queen, 15, died and a 28-year-old woman was injured during that shooting on Friday, Sept. 1, according to officials.
Another adult and two juveniles were also arrested in connection with the shooting.
