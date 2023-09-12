Facebook
WATCH: Video shows people running for cover after hearing multiple gunshots in downtown BR, police investigating

A video going viral on TikTok shows people running for cover after hearing multiple gunshots in downtown Baton Rouge this past weekend.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A video going viral on TikTok shows people running for cover after hearing multiple gunshots in Downtown Baton Rouge this past weekend.

The video was taken by a woman in the parking lot behind City Bar early Sunday morning, September 10.

According to Baton Rouge Police, multiple shots were fired in the 200 block of Lafayette Street at around 2:30 a.m., but no one was hit.

However, a few vehicles were struck by bullets.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage from security cameras downtown in hopes of finding out who was firing the shots.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

