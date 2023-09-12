Power mostly restored near Our Lady of the Lake, BRG Bluebonnet

Facebook
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Power has mostly been restored after thousands of customers lost power near the Our Lady of the Lake and Baton Rouge Bluebonnet hospitals in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning, September 12.

According to Entergy, the outages were impacting more than 4,500 customers at one point. Click here to view the Entergy outage map.

Entergy reported that the outages began just before 9 a.m. As of this time, the estimated restoration time for customers still in the dark is 11:30 a.m.

WAFB has reached out to Entergy for more details about the outages.

