St. George Fire Department introduces new paramedic vehicles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several new paramedic vehicles were put into service by the St. George Fire Department on Tuesday, September 12.

The new vehicles are described as advanced life saving care units. They allow at least two paramedics to respond to the scene of an emergency in a single vehicle.

“In the fire industry, 70% to 80% of what we do is medically related,” said St. George Fire Chief Gerard C. Tarleton. “To have this level of care at your doorstep within six or seven minutes is astronomical. The outcome of some of these serious medical calls are positive versus negative.”

According to Chief Tarleton, the units were purchased thanks to the work of State Rep. Rick Edmonds. Chief Tarleton said Rep. Edmonds was able to secure funding for the units during the most recent legislative session.

“Every year, I meet with the St. George Fire Department to find out what’s the latest needs that they have for our community,” Rep. Edmonds said. “These sprint trucks literally will bring some of the finest care in any area right to the front step of our constituents.”

