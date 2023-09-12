Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

St. George Fire Department introduces new paramedic vehicles

New St. George Fire Department paramedic vehicles
New St. George Fire Department paramedic vehicles(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several new paramedic vehicles were put into service by the St. George Fire Department on Tuesday, September 12.

The new vehicles are described as advanced life saving care units. They allow at least two paramedics to respond to the scene of an emergency in a single vehicle.

“In the fire industry, 70% to 80% of what we do is medically related,” said St. George Fire Chief Gerard C. Tarleton. “To have this level of care at your doorstep within six or seven minutes is astronomical. The outcome of some of these serious medical calls are positive versus negative.”

According to Chief Tarleton, the units were purchased thanks to the work of State Rep. Rick Edmonds. Chief Tarleton said Rep. Edmonds was able to secure funding for the units during the most recent legislative session.

“Every year, I meet with the St. George Fire Department to find out what’s the latest needs that they have for our community,” Rep. Edmonds said. “These sprint trucks literally will bring some of the finest care in any area right to the front step of our constituents.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools
East Baton Rouge Parish School System
52% of EBR bus drivers call in sick Friday; some schools to dismiss early

Latest News

Warrick Dunn surprises family with new home
Warrick Dunn returns to Baton Rouge to surprise family with new home
A video going viral on TikTok shows people running for cover after hearing multiple gunshots in...
WATCH: Video shows people running for cover after hearing multiple gunshots in downtown BR, police investigating
A video going viral on TikTok shows people running for cover after hearing multiple gunshots in...
Video shows people running for cover after hearing multiple gunshots in downton BR
Hillar Moore
DA files injunction to halt clemency hearings for death row inmates