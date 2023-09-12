Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Petition filed to block Trump from Minnesota’s 2024 ballot under ‘insurrection clause’

FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, July 25, 2023. Trump...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, July 25, 2023. Trump is expected to command the national political spotlight on Saturday, Sept. 9, when he attends Iowa’s biggest annual college football game. Trump will be at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, where Iowa State University will host the University of Iowa.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A group of Minnesota voters filed a legal challenge Tuesday to try to block former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s presidential ballot next year.

The petition, filed with the Minnesota Supreme Court, argues that Trump is disqualified from public office under the rarely used “insurrection clause” of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The petitioners, including Democratic former Minnesota Secretary of State Joan Growe, argue that anyone who has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution, and then engages in insurrection, is barred from ever holding public office again.

It’s the latest in what’s expected to be a series of similar challenges being filed by liberal groups across the country over Trump’s to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden and his alleged support for the assault of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. One was filed in Colorado last Thursday. The lawsuits appear destined to end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“There is no legal basis for these claims to hold up in any legitimate court of law,” the Trump campaign said in a statement Tuesday that urges New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan not to bar him from the ballot. “The opinions of those perpetuating this fraud against the will of the people are nothing more than a blatant attempt to affront democracy and disenfranchise all voters and the former President.”

Democratic Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said in a statement last week that his office does not have the legal authority to investigate a candidate’s eligibility for office but will honor the outcome of court challenges.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools
East Baton Rouge Parish School System
52% of EBR bus drivers call in sick Friday; some schools to dismiss early

Latest News

FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
US claims Google pays more than $10 billion a year to maintain its search dominance
The orange and black bottle encases an orange mango-flavored drink with Burrow’s name and...
Limited edition Joe Burrow BODYARMOR Sports Drink hits store shelves
(L) Donald Johnson, (R) Kharee Lockley
2 men arrested after alleged rape Sunday, police say
FILE - Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. dribbles during the second half of an NBA...
Houston Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. fractured girlfriend’s vertebrae in NYC assault, prosecutors say