Participate in transit study to remove, reduce barriers to transportation in BR, Baker

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area Transit System, or CATS is trying to identify challenges you have getting where you need to go. They have created a study to hopefully find solutions.

CATS hopes the Empower Baton Rouge Transit Study will develop recommendations to remove or reduce barriers to access transportation and overall make you have a better experience.

There are in-person listening sessions on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City of Baker Municipal Center Auditorium.

The first slide of the study walks you through what the survey is about.

The second one is happening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center.

Page two asks you about your transportation challenges and any barriers you find hard to navigate when moving through Baton Rouge. Then on the third page, you can enter your bus stop and suggest any improvements.

There are five pages in total. There are more in-person sessions on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The first one is from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Fairwood Branch Library. A shuttle will be available. The second one is from 6 to 8 p.m. at BREC’s Ben Burge Park on Elvin Dr.

