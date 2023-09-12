Facebook
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting at St. Helena school

The St. Helena Parish Sherriff’s Office is responding to a deadly shooting involving multiple people on Tuesday, September 12, officials say.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish Sherriff’s Office has arrested a juvenile in connection with a deadly shooting involving multiple people on Tuesday, September 12, officials say.

The juvenile is 14-years-old and is a student at the school, officials confirmed.

According to deputies, the shooting happened around 3 p.m. at St. Helena College & Career Academy leaving one person dead. Another person was transported to an area hospital, officials confirmed and a third was airlifted.

Details are limited at this time.

A motive is undetermined at this time.

