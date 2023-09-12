Juvenile suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting at St. Helena school

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish Sherriff’s Office has arrested a juvenile in connection with a deadly shooting involving multiple people on Tuesday, September 12, officials say.

The juvenile is 14-years-old and is a student at the school, officials confirmed.

According to deputies, the shooting happened around 3 p.m. at St. Helena College & Career Academy leaving one person dead. Another person was transported to an area hospital, officials confirmed and a third was airlifted.

UPDATE: There’s still an active scene at St. Helena College and Career Academy where a student was shot and killed this afternoon.



Two other kids were hurt, and a 14-year-old is in custody.



There’s no word on a possible motive at this time. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/8QyXw0tlTb — Perry Robinson, III (@PRobinsonReport) September 12, 2023

St. Helena College and Career Academy (WAFB)

Details are limited at this time.

A motive is undetermined at this time.

