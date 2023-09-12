Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

MOVEBR to provide update on Scenic Highway Corridor Improvements Project during open house

MoveBR
MoveBR(East Baton Rouge Parish Government)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community members are invited to attend an open house on Tuesday, Sept. 12, to ask questions and give feedback on proposed design concepts for the Scenic Highway Corridor Improvements Project.

East Baton Rouge city-parish officials and the MOVEBR program management team are hosting the public event from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Scotlandville Branch Library, located at 7373 Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge.

According to the mayor’s office, this project proposes to enhance pedestrian, transit, and bicycle safety and mobility by improving the existing infrastructure between Harding Boulevard and Swan Avenue. Priorities of the project include drainage and access management improvements along the corridor, as well as railroad crossing improvements. Landscaping, lighting, and green infrastructure improvements are also being considered.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools
East Baton Rouge Parish School System
52% of EBR bus drivers call in sick Friday; some schools to dismiss early

Latest News

Photo depicting jail cell bars
EBR district attorney files injunction on clemency hearings
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 12
Cold front stalls across the area beginning tomorrow
Vishal Bhardwaj, 26
Man accused of raping LSU student in dorm room arrested
Damien Clark
Contract school employee arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with student