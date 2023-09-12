MOVEBR to provide update on Scenic Highway Corridor Improvements Project during open house

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community members are invited to attend an open house on Tuesday, Sept. 12, to ask questions and give feedback on proposed design concepts for the Scenic Highway Corridor Improvements Project.

East Baton Rouge city-parish officials and the MOVEBR program management team are hosting the public event from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Scotlandville Branch Library, located at 7373 Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge.

According to the mayor’s office, this project proposes to enhance pedestrian, transit, and bicycle safety and mobility by improving the existing infrastructure between Harding Boulevard and Swan Avenue. Priorities of the project include drainage and access management improvements along the corridor, as well as railroad crossing improvements. Landscaping, lighting, and green infrastructure improvements are also being considered.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.