Man rescues driver trapped in burning SUV

A good Samaritan pulls a man from a burning SUV after it crashed into a consignment shop. (Source: WFTS/CHRISTA VALLEY/CNN)
By WFTS staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFTS) - A Florida business owner is hoping to bounce back after an SUV crashed into her consignment shop, leaving behind a trail of damage.

A good Samaritan managed to get the driver out of the SUV before it went up into flames.

This video of flames coming from the hood of the red Durango and the fear in the voice of the woman recording shows just how intense the scene on Seminole Boulevard got Sunday morning.

The man pulling the driver from the Durango was on his way home from work. He got him out just in time.

Seconds later the flames tore through the rest of the red Durango and the front of Christa Cius’ Second Time Around consignment shop. It happened around 4 a.m.

Cius said she was home sleeping when she got an alert from her alarm company.

“I checked all my cameras, and everything looked fine, so I went back to sleep. Then I woke up about 6 with lots of missed calls from sheriff’s letting me know,” she said.

The 28 year-old driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and has been booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

The Durango, the driver and the good Samaritan were gone by the time she arrived. The damage wasn’t.

“It was a nightmare,” Cius said.

The Durango took out one of the concrete beams, which crashed through the glass window and door.

The impact even took out the glass window and door on the other side of the shop.

“I had no idea it would be this bad. There was someone here sending me pictures, and the pictures did not do it justice,” Cius said.

Vendors like Ann Hardenbrook rent booths here. The concrete beam landed where her products were set up.

“The damage that was done, everything completely ruined in my booth, and then the store, of course,” Hardenbrook said.

Cius said this happened before. She said it didn’t stop her then, and it won’t this time.

With help from the community, they worked around the clock Sunday morning and afternoon to clean up and reopen for business.

And Cius said she is hoping to get new glass windows and doors quickly.

“This shop is a strong shop. It’s been around for 35 years. We’ll be fine,” she said.

