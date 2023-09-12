Facebook
Man accused of raping LSU student in dorm room arrested

Vishal Bhardwaj, 26
Vishal Bhardwaj, 26(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after he allegedly raped a student in a dorm room on LSU’s campus.

According to jail records, Vishal Bhardwaj, 26, is facing a charge of third-degree rape/vaginal.

On the night of Sept. 9, officers with the LSU Police Department were dispatched to a hall on campus after reports of a sexual assault.

The victim said Bhardwaj came over to her dorm room to talk but allegedly ended up raping her.

Arrest documents report the pair began discussing things related to sex when she told him she did not want to have sex.

Jail records show Bhardwaj began kissing her in an aggressive manner and grabbed her. The victim asked Bhardwaj to stop multiple times but he continued.

Bhardwaj reportedly told authorities he did it because he thought the victim liked it.

