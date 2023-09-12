Mainly dry today, better rain chances expected on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tuesday’s forecast points toward a day similar to what we experienced on Monday. Look for partly cloudy skies, just a few spotty showers and t-storms, and highs in the mid to upper 90s. Best rain chances today will be near and especially south of I-10.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 12 (WAFB)

Rest of This Week

A weak cool front will move into the region on Wednesday, resulting in a better chance for showers and t-storms. I’ve got Wednesday’s rain chances posted around 40%, with highs topping out in the low 90s. Unfortunately, the front will essentially dissipate over the area through the end of the week, meaning we won’t really see any cooling impact.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 12 (WAFB)

Otherwise, the remnant boundary should help to trigger at least a few showers and t-storms through Friday. Rain chances on both Thursday and Friday are posted around 30%, with highs topping out in the low to mid 90s.

Extended Outlook

A second, slightly stronger cool front is expected to arrive over the weekend. Scattered showers and t-storms will accompany the front on Saturday, followed by the arrival of drier and slightly cooler air on Sunday. Afternoon temperatures aren’t expected to change much, but morning lows will trend a little lower into the first part of next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 12 (WAFB)

Tropical Update

Hurricane Lee continues to spin over the western Atlantic this morning, with maximum winds of 115 miles per hour as of the 4 a.m. advisory. Lee is forecast to start turning northward later this week and slowly weaken as it encounters cooler water and increasing wind shear. Regardless of the exact intensity, it appears as though some portion of the northeastern U.S. and Atlantic Canada will experience at least some impacts from the storm.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 12 (WAFB)

Farther east, Hurricane Margot is moving northward over the open Atlantic. Margot is expected to remain over the open ocean for the next several days.

Finally, the National Hurricane Center says a new tropical depression is expected to form from a system over the eastern Atlantic by late this week. That one may take a path similar to that of Lee in the days ahead, but we’ve got plenty of time to monitor its progress.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 12 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.