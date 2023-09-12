LSU faculty member who survived 9/11 aiming to break stigma around PTSD

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On a day all about history, LSU student Sydney Stevens sat in the history department reflecting on a day that happened before she was even born.

“Every year, on that day, a lot of my teachers would just talk about 9/11 on that day and try to inform us on that history and all the different perspectives on it,” said Stevens.

Stevens had to learn about 9/11 through books and online articles, but inside the same office she studies in, is a woman who witnessed the aftermath firsthand.

“Although it was 22 years ago that it happened, it feels that it was just the other day,” said Carol Hairston.

Hairston is a coordinator at LSU’s history department, but in 2001, she worked at a bank that was about three blocks away from the Twin Towers.

Hairston recalls most of what happened that morning.

“Two co-workers came running into our department screaming that a plane had hit the first tower,” Hairston.

Hairston was still unsure what was going on and decided to call her husband at the time.

She said the line got disconnected, so she immediately called her parents after. At that moment, she understood the severity of the situation.

“My father had never called me ‘baby’. He told me, ‘Baby, I don’t care what you do, I don’t care where you go, but you need to get out,’” said Hairston.

Hairston and her colleagues went outside, and that’s when everything clicked.

“When I looked up, all I could do was just say, ‘Oh my God,’” said Hairston.

Hairston said she was covered in dust and soot, and out the corner of her eye, she saw an image that’s still engrained in her memory.

“I had never seen anything like it before. The plane was sticking out of the World Trade Center. Burning,” said Hairston.

Hairston said she ran over 100 blocks, and after a few hours, she made it home.

“I couldn’t sleep. I would wake up screaming because I witnessed people jumping from the towers,” said Hairston.

Hairston said that moment caused her to develop PTSD.

She hopes by sharing her story, that more people will become vocal about the disorder, and hopefully break the stigma around it.

“It’s a day to remember,” said Hairston.

Hairston said talking about her experience helps her cope, but to this day, she refuses to return to New York.

Her last visit was in 2003.

“I would love to go and pay my respects there, but I just can’t bring myself to do it,” said Hairston.

As Hairston continues her tenure at LSU, she hopes every student she runs into will take the time to understand what this day means, and how it changed our nation’s history.

“There’s a connection everywhere even if you don’t realize it,” said Stevens.

