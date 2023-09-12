Hundreds without power after dump truck takes down power pole on Airline Highway
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of people are without power Tuesday afternoon, September 12, after a dump truck took down a power pole.
According to Entergy, the outages are impacting people in the area of Airline Highway and Antioch Road.
Right now, officials estimate that power will be restored by 6 p.m.
Click here to view the Entergy outage map.
There are also major traffic backups being reported on roads in the area. Drivers are being urged to consider taking a different route.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.