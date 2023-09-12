Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Granddaughter takes 94-year-old grandmother across country to say final goodbye to 90-year-old sister

The 2,700-mile trip was no match for nine decades of love between the two sisters. (Source: WMUR, STEPHANIE SHIVLEY, CNN)
By Arielle Mitropoulos, WMUR via CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WMUR) – A 94-year-old woman made the trip across the country because she wanted to see her 90-year-old little sister one more time.

The 2,700-mile trip was no match for nine decades of love between the two sisters.

This reunion was three years in the making. Because of COVID-19, 94-year-old Barbara Carolan of Seabrook, Massachusetts, hadn’t been able to see her 90-year-old sister Shirley since 2020.

But she was determined to make one final trip all the way to Nevada.

Her granddaughter, Stephanie Shively, went with her to document their goodbye.

“They waited so long to see each other, and if you don’t know if you’re going to see someone again, you know, especially siblings, it must be really hard,” Shively said.

The night before they left, she captured their emotional conversation before bed and posted the clip on TikTok for family members to see.

By the time she woke up in the morning, her video went viral and already had almost 13 million views.

Shivley said so many people have told her the video made them reach out to someone they love because it’s a reminder that you only have so much time to live.

“What if this was your last time to see your loved one, what, you know, are you telling them the things that you want to tell them or you’re saying the things that you want to say because if you’re not, you may not get a chance again,” Shively said.

The 2,700-mile trip was no match for nine decades of love between the two sisters. (Source: Stephanie Atkinson Shively / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Copyright 2023 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrettin Jackson ll
Teen arrested in connection to shooting at football game in Port Allen
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
East Baton Rouge Parish school board
Classes on Monday canceled for EBR School System; child care and meals available
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools
East Baton Rouge Parish School System
52% of EBR bus drivers call in sick Friday; some schools to dismiss early

Latest News

(L) Donald Johnson, (R) Kharee Lockley
2 men arrested after alleged rape Sunday, police say
FILE - Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. dribbles during the second half of an NBA...
Houston Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. fractured girlfriend’s vertebrae in NYC assault, prosecutors say
O’Neal Varnam celebrated his 86th birthday with an annual backflip into the Lockwood Folly River.
86-year-old celebrates birthday with annual backflip despite recent heart surgery
The House Speaker announced an impeachment inquiry against the president on Monday. (Source:...
McCarthy announces Biden impeachment inquiry
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon, AP source says