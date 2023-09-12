EBR district attorney plans to file injunction on clemency hearings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said he plans to file an injunction Tuesday, September 12, to halt clemency hearings for inmates on death row in Louisiana.

Fifty-six of the inmates on death row are seeking to have their sentences reduced to life in prison, and Governor John Bel Edwards sent a letter to the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole, asking for hearings to be held.

The first group of hearing dates have been set. Officials said 20 of the inmates are set to have their hearings between October 13 and November 27 in Baton Rouge.

Moore said he is filing the injunction to “ensure that any further decisions are in accordance with established law, rules, and policies.” Moore added that he is also hoping to “address these concerns to prevent the unusually expedited process which is now being employed, following the request by the governor.”

According to Moore’s office, Warrick Dunn, his sister, and several others are expected to be at the injunction filing. The person who killed Dunn’s mother is among the inmates up for commutation, according to Moore.

